Sani Reacts To Report Of Kidnapped Female Students Begging For Help In The Forest With Bandits

Peoples Democratic Party Chieftain Shehu Sani has responded to reports that several female students who have been abducted are pleading for rescue.

According to the story that SAHARA REPORTERS provided, the student has been held captive in the wilderness for more than 174 days.

The students were reportedly kidnapped by the terrorist and have been with them in the wilderness ever since. According to reports, the youngsters were pleading for assistance so that a ransom might be paid to free them.

They were heard pleading for their release while speaking in their native Hausa language in the uploaded video.

However, if their demands are not satisfied, the kidnappers have threatened to marry them off after one week.

However, the former Kaduna lawmaker responded to the story, writing in his post that the occurrence is really unfortunate.

What are your thoughts on this article? Please like, share and comment let’s have your opinions.

