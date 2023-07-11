Sani Reacts As Niger Gov Gives 20 Vehicles & Marching Order To Security Agencies To Go After Hoodlum

Fromer Kaduna Lawmaker and member of the peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Shehu Sani has reacted after the Niger state governor, Umaru Bago Gave out 20 operational vehicles to security operatives in the state

The gov made the announcement on his verified Twitter page on Monday where he shared pictures of himself handing over keys of the vehicles to security operatives

According to the governor, the vehicles will be used to curb crimes in Minna metropolis

The governor also gave a marching order to security agancies in the state to go after hoodlums and also the demolishing of buildings housing illegal drugs

Part of the post made by the govt reads;

” Concerned about the security challenges in the state capital, 20 operational vehicles were donated today to security operatives to curb crimes within Minna ”

Shehu Sani has reacted to what the governor did. He said it was a good step

Here is Shehu Sani’s post

Finesthandwriting (

)