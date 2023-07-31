Sani Reacts After Sowore Told Him To Adopt Baby Picked On Refuse Site Because He Looks Like Him

The former lawmaker who represented Kaduna central at the federal house of Assembly in Abuja, Shehu Sani has reacted after African Action Congress, AAC, Presidential aspirant Omoyele Sowore said a baby looked like him

It all started after the former Kaduna Lawmaker posted the picture of a baby, Jordan six month after the baby was picked on the refuse site after being abandoned there by his parent

The former lawmaker has been taking care of the baby since he was picked. He went to pay him a visit at the orphanage home and he uploaded his recent picture which has got many people talking

However, Sowore reacted after seeing the picture. He commended Sani for taking care of the baby and thereafter advised him to take him permanently home because he looks like him

Sani has now replied him. In his post, he told Sowore not to get him in trouble else, he will be the one to come and rescue him

Speaking about adopting the child, he said he will bring him home when the paper work is done

