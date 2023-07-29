Sani Commends Russia’s Debt Forgiveness to Africa, Calls for Continued Opposition to Ukraine Invasion

In a recent statement on his Twitter handle, renowned Nigerian lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani commended Russia’s decision to forgive Africa’s staggering $23 billion debt. Describing it as a commendable move, Senator Sani hailed Russia as a true friend of Africa both historically and presently.

However, amidst this appreciation, Senator Sani emphasized that Africa should stand firm in its categorical opposition to the invasion and annexation of parts of Ukraine. He urged African nations to maintain their principled stance against any actions that threaten international peace and stability.

Vanguard paper, on July 28, reported that Vladimir Putin, the Russian President, during the plenary session of the ongoing second Russia–Africa Summit 2023 said the Russian Government has written off the $23 billion debt burden of African countries.

Senator Sani wrote, “Russia’s forgiveness of Africa’s $23 Billion debt is commendable.This is a challenge to the West.Russia is a true friend of Africa in the past and present.Despite this,Africa should remain categorically opposed to the invasion and annexation of parts of Ukraine.”

