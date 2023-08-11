NEWS

Sani Asks ECOWAS Leaders To Offer Deposed Niger President Position Of Co-President In Their Countrie

A former lawmaker in the Nigerian Senate, Senator Shehu Sani, has expressed his displeasure over talks of using force to remove military officers who carried out a coup in Niger Republic.

According to Senator Shehu Sani, instead of presidents of ECOWAS to lead their soldiers to war in Niger Republic, they should offer the deposed Niger President an appointment as Co-President in their countries.

According to Shehu Sani, when the military in Ghana overthrew Kwame Nkrumah as the president of Ghana, the president of Guinea, Sekou Toure, offered Kwame Nkrumah the position of a Co-President in Guinea.

Senator Shehu Sani went on to say that president Bola Tinubu of Nigeria, president Nana Akufo of Ghana and other ECOWAS president should do what the president of Guinea, Sekou Toure, did for Kwame Nkrumah instead of going to war.

Senator Shehu Sani made this known in one of his social media messages on his official social media account.

