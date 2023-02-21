This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Samuel Ortom willing to sacrifice senatorial ambition for Obi’s presidential bid

In the wake of the PDP primaries last year, Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue and four other governors it will be recalled, came together to form the G5 group which is opposed to northern Nigeria producing President Buhari’s successor.

In light of this, Ortom, a part of an internal rebellion against the PDP, has recently stated that he is willing to sacrifice his senatorial ambition for the Labour Party (LP) candidate, Peter Obi, to win Saturday’s presidential election.

He said this while addressing Benue State’s Igbo community. He had said “it’s not even that I’m contesting an election. Yes, the form was bought for me by the people of Benue State. I’ve gone round; they have accepted that they will vote (for) me.”

Samuel Ortom, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Nyesom Wike, Okezie Ikpeazu and Seyi Makinde of Benue, Enugu, Abia, Rivers, and Oyo States, stood tall on Ayu’s resignation for a ‘national balance,’ stating the G5 won’t negotiate peace with Atiku.

It will be noted that Obi, one of the three major candidates for the election, has greatly energised Nigerian youths since he joined the race. With this recent development, it remains to be seen what new twists will emerge before the polls.

