Samuel Ortom Is The Oldest By His Age, If He Is Still Decamping, His Children Must Disown Him-Fayose

The former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Peter Fayose has stated that the immediate past Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom cannot defect to the ruling All Progressives Congress.

Ayo Fayose, who is known for his outspokenness stated this yesterday when he appeared on Channels Television political programme anchored by Seun Okinbaloye.

Recall that Samuel Ortom is one of the defunct G-5 Governors that worked against the presidential ambition of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party. Other G-5 Governors include Seyi Makinde of Oyo, Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu and Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia.

Ayo Fayose, who stated that the G-5 has no intention of crossing over from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress added; “The former governor of Benue (Samuel Ortom) is the oldest by his age. If he is still decamping, his children must disown him. The Wike I know, forget that Wike will leave the PDP,”

“On the possibility of Wike being in Tinubu’s cabinet, the former Governor of Ekiti State said, “What is wrong with that? How is anybody affected by that? I don’t want to be minister but if Asiwaju (Tinubu) says ‘Fayose, you will be minister’ and I agree, what is their headache?”

He added; “I want Wike to be in cabinet. Wike has what it takes to serve Nigeria. Wike is an articulate, capacity person. Nigeria needs (an) average bad person. I support Wike. If Asiwaju finds him or any of the G5 worthy, please serve in Asiwaju’s government.”

Source – Channels Television

