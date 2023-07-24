Samuel Okutepa Condemns Legal Profession Role in Electoral Fraud, Calls for Unity in the Country

Renowned Nigerian lawyer Jibrin Samuel Okutepa, Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), has sparked controversy and debate within the legal community with his recent Twitter statement regarding the conduct of lawyers during election petitions and their role in promoting electoral frauds. In his tweet, he expressed his concern over how some lawyers in the country have strayed from the profession’s original principles of pursuing justice.

According to Okutepa, the legal profession is meant to be a beacon of justice, but certain Nigerian lawyers have been tainted by the virus of primordial partisan politics, leading them to support and defend unjust actions. He believes that this trend has caused Nigerians to lose faith in the legal system and has contributed to the country’s problems.

Highlighting the plight of the Nigerian people, Okutepa stated that citizens are becoming increasingly frustrated and angered by the actions of lawyers who seem to prioritize their political affiliations over upholding justice. He urged lawyers to unite and work towards saving Nigeria from sinking deeper into its current state of turmoil.

The lawyer also drew attention to the prevailing poverty in the country, which he believes is largely ignored by those in power. He warned that the bottling up of anger and dissatisfaction among Nigerians could have serious consequences for those who protect and promote wrongdoing.

Okutepa’s Twitter statement has triggered widespread discussions on the role of lawyers in Nigeria and their responsibility in upholding the integrity of the legal profession. As the public calls for change and accountability, it remains to be seen how the legal community will respond to this call for introspection and reform.

