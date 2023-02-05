Same People Who Condemned Buhari Are Still The Ones Praising Him For Doing The Right Thing- Kayemo

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Festus Keyamo, the APC presidential campaign council spokesperson and Minister of State for Labour and Employment, criticized those who were congratulating President Buhari for revamping the Naira notes, alleging that they were the same same who had previously denigrated him.

Festus Keyamo stated in a tweet posted on his verified Twitter account that the same individuals who have consistently denigrated President Muhammadu Buhari are the same same who are now praising him for standing up for what is right, even if it hurts his party’s chances.

In a tweet on his verified Twitter account, Mr. Keyamo made this statement and noted that the same individuals are pretentiously bending low before President Buhari to triumph. He continued, calling them a “bunch of hypocrites,” and noting that they had established “do or die” in 2007.

To prevent well-known politicians from using money to buy votes in the upcoming general elections, members of the opposition parties have recently praised President Buhari for revamping the Naira notes. The majority of members of the All Progressives Congress, the party in power, appear to disagree with President Muhammadu Buhari’s choice.

