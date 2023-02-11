This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Same People That Plunged Nigeria Into Crisis In 1964 & 93 Have Started Again In 2023 – David Mbamara

Amid the palpable tension that has continued to trail preparations for the 2023 general elections across the federation, a chieftain of the Labour Party, and retired military officer, Captain David Mbamara has accused Nigeria’s political class of attempting to plunge the nation into crisis in the bid to impose their will upon the masses.

Speaking during an interview on ARISE TV’s ‘The Morning Show’ a few hours ago, Mbamara, who is the Labour Party’s governorship candidate in Imo State, said that the same political class that was behind the crisis that erupted shortly after the 1964 and the 1993 elections were the same persons currently attempting to throw the country into turmoil to subvert the will of the electorates in the country.

“So far, INEC has done a beautiful job. If I were to rate them, I would score them 80%. But the problem we have in this country is the political class. I recall that some time ago, on this very same TV station, I issued a warning to Nigerians that there is a recurring decimal every 30 years. And that recurring decimal is still hovering around and above us right now as we speak. It happened in 1964 when the west resisted the NPC and it led to the crisis in the western Nigeria House of Assembly. And this led to the coup and counter-coup of 1966 and then the civil war that broke out in 1967.

It happened again in 1993 and this is exactly thirty years since Chief MKO Abiola won that free and fair election. But still, the political class refused to allow peace to reign in Nigeria. Working in collaboration with their friends in the military, they torpedoed the will of Nigerians and that led to the June 12 crisis. This led to the death of Abiola and Abacha but God in his infinite mercies saved this country. 30 years down the line, in 2023, what has been crying is still crying. The political class has refused to grow beyond ethnicity. They have refused to allow Nigeria to metamorphose into a full nation-state and they have refused to accept the will of the people. What they want is a Nigeria that is within their control and prisms and it cannot work that way. If they decide to go the way of 1993 and 1964, what happened then will happen again. The sign is ominous because ethnic and religious jingoists are at it again.”

You can watch Captain David Mbamara’s interview on ARISE TV below:

SOURCE: YouTube.

Content created and supplied by: FranklySpeaking123 (via 50minds

News )

#People #Plunged #Nigeria #Crisis #Started #David #MbamaraSame People That Plunged Nigeria Into Crisis In 1964 & 93 Have Started Again In 2023 – David Mbamara Publish on 2023-02-11 23:12:08