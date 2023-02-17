Same APC That Called Us Wailers For 7 Years Is Now Wailing Over Buhari’s Cashless Policy – Ndi Kato

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Amid the ongoing faceoff between top chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government of Nigeria over the contentious naira redesign/cash swap policy being enforced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), renowned human rights activist and member of the Labour Party (LP), Miss Ndi Kato has come out to tackle the ruling party for vehemently rejecting the policy.

Speaking during an interview on Africa Independent Television’s ‘Democracy Today’ a few hours ago, Miss Kato, who is a spokesperson for the Obi-Datti/Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council, opined that while she is not in support of Buhari’s decision to override the country’s judiciary by refusing to obey the Supreme Court ruling on the ban on old naira notes, she, however, does not understand why the APC is playing the role of an opposition party, especially after it has been mocking Nigerians that suffered the hard consequences of several controversial policies initiated by the Buhari administration in the past 7 to 8 years.

She said; “Every day we talk about strengthening Nigerian institutions and here we see the President toying with one of the strongest institutions that Nigeria is supposed to have and that is the judiciary. The Supreme Court will say one thing and the President will come out to say another. That’s strange to me. This, however, is not to say that I agree with what the Supreme Court has said or what the President has said but it’s quite sad to see him override the judiciary like that.

But it is also quite funny to watch people who are dissatisfied or disgruntled in the ruling party accusing the President of weakening an institution or an arm of government. And I am wondering where they have been for seven years when one institution or the other was being weakened by the activities and policies of this present government. Now, the APC is playing the role of opposition within itself by crying foul. We have been crying for years that we do not want strong men but strong institutions but the APC said we were wailing. The ruling party has been taunting us while we have been crying, now, they are wailing over Buhari’s cashless policy. I had to ask one member of the House of Reps this morning on Twitter if it was today that he started seeing that Nigerian institutions were being weakened.”

You can watch Ndi Kato’s interview on AIT here.

SOURCE: YouTube.

FranklySpeaking123 (

)