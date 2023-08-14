Same Akpabio was mocking masses that came out to demonstrate with the hashtag “Let the poor breathe” -Ughegbe

Lemmy Ughegbe, a Nigerian journalist, said that the same Akpabio was mocking the masses that came out to demonstrate with hashtag “Let the poor breathe.”

Lemmy Ughegbe made the statement in an interview with AIT during the Kakaaki program when they asked him to react to Akpabio’s statement at the Senate, that recess allowance had been sent to each senator to make them enjoy their holiday.

Lemmy Ughegbe said many people attempted to defend Akpabio’s statement over the weekend on TV but they couldn’t. He said Akpabio forgot that there was live television there when he said it. According to Lemmy,

“The same senate President Akpabio came out, mocking the masses who came out to demonstrate with hashtag let the poor breath, he came out with a very ridiculous motion and he said; there is let the poor breathe motion, and he was chuckling, laughing at the poor. And when they were done, despite reactions, last week, when they were going to go on recess, he said gentlemen, so that you can enjoy…”

Lemmy then said, Akpabio can’t be asking Nigerians to tighten their belt, be patient while they are living in splendour. He said while fuel price has been increased twice, minimum wage hasn’t even been increase.

