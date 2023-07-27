Sam Amadi reacts to ‘fake’ picture of Peter Obi with Simon Ekpa

Dr. Sam Amadi, TV analyst and columnist, has reacted to a fake picture of Peter Obi with Simon Ekpa.

Sam Amadi reactsd in a tweet he recently released on his official Twitter account, when he was giving his view to the purported picture of Peter Obi and a man called, Simon Ekpa together.

Recall that Simon Ekpa have been a topic of discussion in recent time, for his order of sit at home policy in southeast. He resides in Finland but uses social media to convey his message. However, with that attached to his name and reputation, the purported fake picture captured him with Peter Obi. Peter Obi was holding a book with Simon Ekpa’s picture in his hand.

Many have discredited the picture including the Labour Party, coming out to say that the picture is fake and has no merit.

Sam Amadi who may have come across the picture reacted in a tweet to show his displease.

“If you spend all your time faking Peter Obi, when will you focus on governance? This obsession to pull him down does not lighten the burden and lessen the guilt.

