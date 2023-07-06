NEWS

Sam Amadi Reacts After Bode George Tells Those Jumping Ship From The PDP To Stop

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 days ago
0 353 1 minute read

The former Chairman of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission(NERC), Dr Sam Amadi has taken to his Twitter to react after Bode George advise those jumping from the PDP to stop. 

 During an interview with newsmen, former PDP Deputy National Chairman, Bode George call on some members jumping ship from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to stop. He said they were still in court, and everyone still believe they can win. But until the court decides who actually won the election. He said it will be a futile exercise trying to bring all sides together. 

Recall that it was reported that the Peoples Democratic Party G5 Governors met with President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. 

 Sam Amadi took to his microblogging, Twitter page, saying Bode George deserves a flower. Sam Amadi made it known that Bode George has remained in the PDP despite a dispute in the party. 

According to Sam Amadi, he made it known in his statement by saying that no wonder Bode George had a distinguished military career

However, Sam Amadi concluded his statement by saying people should check those rushing to Presidential Villa had no distinguished career before politics. He said that was why they cannot be outside power. 

In his statement, Sam Amadi wrote below: 

“Bode George deserves a flower. He has remained in the PDP despite disagreement. He had a distinguished military career. No wonder. 

“Check those rushing to the villa they had no distinguished career b4 politics. They are trapped. They can’t be outside power even till November.”

Watch the video by clicking the link below: 

https://twitter.com/ARISEtv/status/1676879170528264194?t=1PJwhI_8PBNktfdE0xGZjQ&s=19

What’s your take on this statement? Kindly drop your opinions and thoughts in the comment section below. 

Naija-hub-news (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 days ago
0 353 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

People Should Stop Looking For Tinubu’s Failure Just Because They Want To Celebrate It —Asari Dokubo

5 mins ago

Today Headline: DSS Didn’t Cart Away File Implicating Tinubu–ICPC; Isese: Emir Of Ilorin Fires Back At Soyinka: ‘Ilorin Won’t Sit On Keg Of Gunpowder’

17 mins ago

Top 5 Players With Most Successful Dribbles in Europe’s Top Five Leagues 2022/23

18 mins ago

It Is Not Realistic for The Igbos to Say They Want to Break Away – Arewa Group Replies Asari Dokubo

30 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button