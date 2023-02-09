Salihu Lukman: Plot To Demarket Tinubu, Promote Atiku Will Fail

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Vice Chairman (North West), Salihu Mohammed Lukman, has said the strategy by the “so-called villa cabal” to stop the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, from winning the February 25 polls would fail.

Dailytrust paper gathered that; In a statement on Thursday in Abuja, Lukman, a former Director General of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF), said Tinubu would win the election despite the naira crisis allegedly designed to demarket him in favour of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

APC National Working Committee (NWC) member Lukman questioned why President Muhammadu Buhari hadn’t received advice from top party figures on how to implement the naira swap programme.

The statement says, in part, “God willing, it shall not succeed if the presumed goal of any so-called cabal is to frustrate the February 25, 2023 elections by either creating circumstances that could mobilise voters to vote against the APC and its candidates, especially Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“The only person who might not find the policy frustrating is Alh. Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate who is backing the programme, which is why many claim that the president’s inner circle, or ‘cabal,’ wants Alh. Atiku Abubakar to win the election.

“As APC members, we are working hard to win the 2023 elections, but we also plan to work even harder to make sure that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s next administration has more open ears to Nigerians and other party leaders.

“God willing, Asiwaju Tinubu’s APC government must be a notable improvement over President Buhari’s government whereby party leaders will utilise all of our organs as specified in our constitution to effectively and efficiently take all necessary decisions, which, God willing, would be respected by Asiwaju Tinubu as President of the Federal Republic and all elected representatives.”

