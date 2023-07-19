NEWS

Salako Claims That LP Structure He Built Was What Won Presidential Election For LP In Lagos Not Obi

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 364 1 minute read

The Former Chairman of the Labour Party in Lagos State, Kayode Salako, has stated that the decision of the All Progressives Congress to mock the Labour Party and claim that the party had no structure to win the 2023 presidential election was what motivated him to build Labour Party’s structure in Lagos State.

Kayode Salako claimed that it was the structure he built for the Labour Party in Lagos State that made the Labour Party to win the presidential election in Lagos State for the first time in 24 years and not the Peter Obi factor.

Kayode Salako disclosed that the Peter Obi movement was just an emotional display which was like a wave which main purpose was to contribute to the votes the Labour Party needed to win the election. However, it is the structure of the party that must be on ground to ensure that the votes counts.

Kayode Salako said that those persons that say he is a mole within the Labour Party are wrong because if he was actually a mole, then building the structure of the Labour Party would not have been paramount to him.

Watch From The 8:47 Minute Of The Video Below:


Lighthousemedia (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 364 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Peter Obi won in Lagos because I voted for him; GRV didn’t win because I didn’t vote for him- Salako

7 mins ago

Ways Through Which You Can Get Empowered To Succeed—Dr Dk Olukoya

9 mins ago

LP: I nominated Dayo Ekong to take over from me because she was my Bestie and we were close-Salako.

20 mins ago

List of new Players to watch out for in the upcoming EPL season

22 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button