Salako Claims That LP Structure He Built Was What Won Presidential Election For LP In Lagos Not Obi

The Former Chairman of the Labour Party in Lagos State, Kayode Salako, has stated that the decision of the All Progressives Congress to mock the Labour Party and claim that the party had no structure to win the 2023 presidential election was what motivated him to build Labour Party’s structure in Lagos State.

Kayode Salako claimed that it was the structure he built for the Labour Party in Lagos State that made the Labour Party to win the presidential election in Lagos State for the first time in 24 years and not the Peter Obi factor.

Kayode Salako disclosed that the Peter Obi movement was just an emotional display which was like a wave which main purpose was to contribute to the votes the Labour Party needed to win the election. However, it is the structure of the party that must be on ground to ensure that the votes counts.

Kayode Salako said that those persons that say he is a mole within the Labour Party are wrong because if he was actually a mole, then building the structure of the Labour Party would not have been paramount to him.

Watch From The 8:47 Minute Of The Video Below:



