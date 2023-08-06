Sadio Mane’s Agent Reveals Real Reason Why Bayern Munich Decided To Let The Senegalese Player Go

On Tuesday, Mane’s £34 million transfer to Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia was officially announced, ending his miserable tenure at Bayern. The 31-year-old has joined Cristiano Ronaldo’s team in the Saudi Pro League, earning an astounding £34 million annually (£650,000 weekly). Al-Nassr has previously signed players like Seko Fofana, Marcelo Brozovic, and Alex Telles this summer.

Mane only transferred to Bayern last year for £35 million, but he wasn’t successful in adapting to life in Germany, managed just 12 goals for the squad, and also had a public falling-out with colleague Leroy Sane. Mane reportedly received a salary of about €20 million (£17.3 million) when he transferred from Liverpool, making him one of the club’s highest earners.

The agent for Sadio Mane made the shocking assertion that the reason the attacker left Bayern Munich was not for football-related reasons but rather because the team couldn’t comprehend why an African superstar was their highest-paid player.

Bacary Cissé told After Foot RMC, “It wasn’t a footballing decision (to sell him). The Germans were disturbed by Sadio’s pay since they couldn’t comprehend how an African could join the team and quickly rise to the top earner ahead of everyone. As a result, they wanted to get rid of him. They never contacted the players’ agents. They didn’t express their desire to get rid of Sadio to him directly. They have just dispatched Thomas Tuchel to inform him that he will be the left winger who is chosen third. Sadio doesn’t have anything to show the Germans. He did not develop into the man he is today because of Bayern. It was Liverpool that was responsible for it. Bayern was unappreciative. They were hurt because they were giving an African all this money”.

Cisse continued: “He was professional until the end. But the people in charge at Bayern weren’t fair”. “They first leaked to the media that they were ready to sell him for €20 million (£17.3 million). But after he returned to training and they saw he was doing well, they raised the price to €30 million (£25.9 million). Sadio didn’t steal his money. From the first meeting with Bayern, he gave them his word that he would join without talking about the salary. His representatives negotiated that salary for him”.

Leaving FC Bayern hurts me, Sadio Mane told Sky Sports this week. “I would have wished for a different ending. I know that I could have helped the team this season. I wanted to prove it to everyone this season. Nevertheless, I only wish the club and the fans the best for the future.” Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel also admitted regret at the way Mane’s time at the club had turned out. ‘We had a big hug,’ the German manager began. ‘We agreed that we don’t like what’s happening now but that it’s the best in this situation. ‘I totally understand that he feels hurt. I also don’t feel happy. We didn’t bring it to its full potential, which is my responsibility.’

