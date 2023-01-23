‘Sack me and you will be buried’ – Governor, Wike dares those who are planning on impeaching him

Governor of Rivers State Nyesom Wike publicly stepped out to convey a message to those who are plotting to impeach him.

In a video that just went viral on the internet, the governor of Rivers State can be heard saying that he has been waiting patiently for his potential dismissers. Nyesom Wike went on to say that he doesn’t care about the abuses since they will all be forgotten the day they announce his impeachment.

“They told me they would fire me, so I’ve been waiting patiently for the day they would make the announcement. It’s not like I care if you go to newspapers and broadcasts to criticize me; in fact, I don’t even care about the abuses you dish out; just say it, and you’ll all be cremated “and many responded strongly to what Wike had to say. Just follow the link below to watch the video.

