Sack Emefiele, demands the North/South Alliance over Naira crises.

The scarcity of Naira has provoked the North/South Progressives Alliance, a pro democracy group, with the current hardship being experienced by Nigerians, they have come out to request that, President Muhammad Buhari should, the CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele.

On Tuesday, in Abuja, the group’s co-convener Ayobami Oyalowo, addressing a press conference, said the Naira redesign policy was a political agenda.

According to him, he said in his words, “it is nonsensical to put millions of Nigerians in jeopardy just for the purpose of targeting one or a few individuals,whose interest does not align with his.”

He continued saying, “It is trite to demand that the head of the apex financial body, Godwin Emefiele resign forthwith since he has not only run out of ideas but also lacks the capacity to tap into the ideas of those who have freely offered them in ensuring that a quick and sustainable solution to the current hardship faced by Nigerians are brought to bear.”

“If our demands are not met, we’ll launch legal means to ensure that we protect the sanctity of our democracy. We are calling for the CBN governor’s resignation. We are calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to sack him.”

Conclusively, the request of the alliance possibly has a slim chance of receiving a quick response from the president. Nevertheless, the welfare of the citizens are a great priority of a country.

