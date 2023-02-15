Sack CBN Gov, Emefiele now – Tinubu’s camp tells Buhari

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

President Muhammadu Buhari has been encouraged to fire Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor Godwin Emefiele by Bola Tinubu’s camp, the APC’s presidential candidate.

Emefiele should be fired because Nigerians don’t deserve his bumbling, according to Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu’s campaign director for media and publicity.

In response to a tweeter who stated that the APC does not support the redesign of the naira, Onanuga made the call.

“PMB, fire Emefiele immediately. This idiot in the CBN is not someone Nigeria deserves.”

CBN unveiled the updated N200, N500, and N1000 notes in 2022.

The removal of the old naira notes was scheduled for January 31 by CBN. However, in response to popular outrage from Nigerians, the deadline was extended to February 10.

Naira scarcity, however, has been felt by Nigerians since the CBN’s deadline for mopping up the naira notes.

Banks had argued that they hadn’t received enough of the new naira notes from the CBN to put a stop to the shortage.

