SA To Governor Of Oyo State Mocks Obidients After Posting Drone Pictures From Their Lagos Rally

Jibril A. Gawat, a Senior Special Assistant to the Governor of Oyo State, Governor Seyi Makinde on New Media recently reacted to drone pictures that were taken at the Labour Party Campaign Rally in Lagos. Below are some of the pictures.

According to the pictures that were taken by a drone during the rally, it could clearly be seen that the crowd did not fill up the entire Tafawa Balewa Square as expected.

After the pictures went viral, Gibril Gawat shared the drone picture on Twitter and said that the crow filled the Tafawa Balewa Square as Peter Obi climbed stage today in Lagos. It was obvious he was being sarcastic because one could clearly see that the crowd did not fill the whole stadium and that there were still more than enough space.

Quoting Jubril Gawat, “BREAKING NEWS: Massive Crowd CHOKES Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) as Peter Obi climbed the stage today in Lagos. More Details Later…” Below is a screenshot of the tweet.

After he shared the post, a lot of people disagreed with him for trying to mock the Labour Party supporters, some blamed it on the attack on them, while some people said a lot of people were afraid to come to the rally. Some other still supported Mr Jubrils post.

My dear readers, what are your thoughts on this? Please share your opinions in the comments section below.

Source: Twitter | Jibril A. Gawat

