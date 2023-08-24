Ryan Gravenberch: Why Erik Ten Hag is keen on the Dutchman.

Ryan Gravenberch might end up at Old Trafford this season. The Dutchman have not seen enough playing time since moving to Germany. However, Erik Ten Hag is interested in his former player. So, checkout why Ten Hag is keen on his signature.

Versatility

Despite being considered as one of the best midfielders in his homeland, the Dutchman can play also play in a variety of positions. However, his versatility is among the reason why Erik Ten Hag wants to secure his signature. He also contributes to the front line and midfield with his brilliant qualities.

Experience

Man United manager Erik Ten Hag admires a player that knows how to win. However, in Ryan Gravenberch, Man United have a serial winner.

He is better than Man United’s current options

He is an upgrade on the Red Devils current options. His workrate puts him ahead of Christian Eriksen. His presence will ease the pressure on Bruno Fernandes.

