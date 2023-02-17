This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Russia Wants To Build A Wall That Will Restrain UKR From The Future – Zelensky Says

According to the news report from CNN online news agency; whilst citing the data gotten from the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, revealed that he addressed the participants and guests of the 73rd Berlin International Film Festival; of which the details of what he said are as follows.

Quote: “The Berlin Wall ‘cut through’ Potsdam Square for many years. Formally, it divided West and East Berlin. It divided the free world and the totalitarian world. And it’s not just about state borders on the map.”

“The wall separated different worldviews, philosophies, different values. Today, Russia wants to build the same wall in Ukraine. A wall [raised to stand] between us and Europe. [A wall] to restrain Ukraine from its own choice and its own future.”

“A wall [to stand] between freedom and slavery, between the right to life and missile attacks. A wall [raised to tower] between development and the ruins that Russia leaves behind. A wall between civilization and tyranny.”

“A logical question comes up: Which side should culture and art be on? Are they still out of politics?”; He continued.

“Culture and cinema may be out of politics. However, they can not when it is a policy of aggression. Not when it is a policy of mass crimes, murders, terror, the desire to destroy other countries and other peoples. When it is a total war policy. That is, the politics of modern Russia”; He said.

Finally, it would interest you to know that the Kremlin is yet to react to this broadcast from Zelensky.

Content created and supplied by: Ivar’slovezone (via 50minds

News )

#Russia #Build #Wall #Restrain #UKR #Future #ZelenskyRussia Wants To Build A Wall That Will Restrain UKR From The Future – Zelensky Says Publish on 2023-02-17 07:22:11