Russia Signs Military Deals with Over 40 African Countries at Summit

The nation news reported that during the second day of the Russia-Africa Summit in St Petersburg, Russian President Vladimir Putin revealed that his country has signed military cooperation agreements with over 40 African nations. Putin emphasized that these partnerships aim to bolster the defense capabilities of the countries involved.

According to the Russian President, the military and military-technical cooperation has resulted in African states receiving a wide array of weapons and technology, with some of the deliveries provided free of charge. The main objective behind these agreements is to enhance the security and sovereignty of the recipient countries.

In addition to military support, Putin also expressed Russia’s commitment to assisting African nations in their efforts to break free from the remnants of colonialism. The assistance is intended to support these countries’ sovereignty and ensure their independence.

The Russia-Africa Summit has been a platform for strengthening bilateral ties and exploring new areas of collaboration between Russia and African countries.

The military cooperation agreements are likely to have significant implications for the defense and security landscape in Africa, and the provision of advanced weaponry and technology may enhance the capabilities of African armed forces to address security challenges effectively.

Source: the nation news

