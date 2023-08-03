NEWS

Russia Signs Military Deals with Over 40 African Countries at Summit

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 27 mins ago
0 330 1 minute read

The nation news reported that during the second day of the Russia-Africa Summit in St Petersburg, Russian President Vladimir Putin revealed that his country has signed military cooperation agreements with over 40 African nations. Putin emphasized that these partnerships aim to bolster the defense capabilities of the countries involved.

According to the Russian President, the military and military-technical cooperation has resulted in African states receiving a wide array of weapons and technology, with some of the deliveries provided free of charge. The main objective behind these agreements is to enhance the security and sovereignty of the recipient countries.

In addition to military support, Putin also expressed Russia’s commitment to assisting African nations in their efforts to break free from the remnants of colonialism. The assistance is intended to support these countries’ sovereignty and ensure their independence.

The Russia-Africa Summit has been a platform for strengthening bilateral ties and exploring new areas of collaboration between Russia and African countries.

The military cooperation agreements are likely to have significant implications for the defense and security landscape in Africa, and the provision of advanced weaponry and technology may enhance the capabilities of African armed forces to address security challenges effectively.

Source: the nation news

Ajia4real (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 27 mins ago
0 330 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Tinubu has sent signal to Obi & Atiku that he is prepared for rerun with that ministerial list–Sambo

11 mins ago

Married Women, Check Out 20 Flashy Styles You Can Rock This Month

13 mins ago

Kaduna tribunal fixes August 5 for Gov. Sani to defend his victory

18 mins ago

Former President Buhari Told Our People To Vote For Bola Tinubu, And They All Did So – Miyetti Allah

25 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button