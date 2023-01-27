This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

According to Sky , the Kremlin stated on Friday that US President Joe Biden had the key to ending the violence in Ukraine by instructing Kyiv, but Washington has so far refused to use it.

“The key to the Kiev regime is primarily in the hands of Washington,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said in a regular briefing to reporters.

“We can see now that the present White House leader… is unwilling to employ this key.” “On the contrary, he prefers to continue sending weapons into Ukraine,” he went on to say.

Moscow has frequently accused Washington of issuing orders to Ukraine and extending the crisis by sending weaponry to Kiev. The US claims that Russia has launched a horrific war of choice and that it can end it by withdrawing its soldiers.

Tensions between the two countries have reached an all-time low in the last year, with the US confirming this week that it will equip Ukraine with 31 modernized M1 Abrams tanks for $400 million in a couple of months.

Russia claims that any Abrams deliveries would be a waste of money since they would “burn” like previous tanks in Ukraine.

In the twelfth month of the conflict, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky hailed friends for their assistance while renewing calls for tighter sanctions on Moscow and additional armaments to confront the invaders.

Only appropriate armaments can and should halt this atrocity, this Russian invasion.

Anything else will be lost on the terrorist state” . On Thursday, Zelensky delivered his nightly televised speech.

