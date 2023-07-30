The Russian Embassy in Kenya has shared a series of pictures showing how Russia welcomes its African counterparts in Moscow.

Russia respects and treats its friends as equals, the Russian Embassy in Kenya revealed, adding that the case is different when the African leaders attend international events organised by Western organisations. The Embassy also referred to the past events which stirred reactions a few months ago when some African leaders were conveyed by a bus to the burial ceremony of Queen Elizabeth.

Some African leaders were seen in a bus allegedly heading to the event while the United States president came along with his Convoy and entourages made up of secret service agents. Russia has continued its positive association with Africa and a recent report shows that Russia has forgiven African country’s debt worth billions of dollars following a Submit held in Moscow.

Russia remains Africa’s number one Allie with trade relationships and international business deals worth millions of dollars in the past few years ranging from military purchases and import transactions.

