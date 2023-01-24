Russia and Estonia expel their ambassadors amid ‘destroyed’ relations

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Russia and Estonia expelled their ambassadors from each other’s countries on Monday in a tit-for-tat action, stating their diplomatic missions would be led by charges d’affaires, as tensions between the two reached a new low over Ukraine, according to Aljazeera.

In solidarity with its Baltic neighbor, Lat stated that it will similarly sever diplomatic ties with Moscow on February 24, the one-year anniversary of Russia’s conflict in Ukraine.

The first ambassador of a member state of the European Union to be expelled by Russia since the start of the invasion of Ukraine, Margus Laidre of Estonia, was called by the Russian Foreign Ministry and told to depart by February 7.

According to the ministry’s statement, Estonia’s diplomatic presence will now be reduced to a charge d’affaires who will lead the EU country’s mission in Moscow.

“The Estonian leadership has purposely ruined the entire range of relations with Russia,” the ministry stated, noting Tallinn’s recent move to severely slash personnel numbers at the Russian embassy.

The decision was made in retribution for Estonia’s “new hostile measure,” according to the ministry.

In response, Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu indicated that the Russian ambassador will withdraw in accordance with “the concept of parity.”

Reinsalu described efforts to soften relations with Russia “to the absolute minimum” in a statement issued on January 11.

Estonia is a staunch Ukrainian friend who has called on Western nations to send tanks to Kyiv to fight Moscow’s advance. Russia was declared a “terrorist regime” by its parliament in October.

The Baltic state was previously a part of the Soviet Union and has had tense relations with Russia for many years.

In April, Russia ordered the closure of Tallinn’s consulate in St. Petersburg.

