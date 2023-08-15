Rumours Swirl as Wike Meets Ganduje Amid Defection Speculations

According to Vangaurd report, Former Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, made a notable visit to the new National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, at his private residence in Abuja. During the meeting, Wike, a minister-designate of President Bola Tinubu, was warmly received by Ganduje. Viral photos of the two with Wike’s loyalists and PDP chieftains have ignited speculation of a potential defection to the ruling APC.

The encounter occurred shortly before Ganduje’s arrival at the party secretariat, marking a significant development following President Tinubu’s recent interactions with Wike and Nasir El-Rufai, former Governor of Kaduna State.

While both Wike and El-Rufai were Senate-screened ministerial nominees, only Wike secured approval, and El-Rufai’s confirmation faced delays before being withdrawn. In recent times, efforts by PDP leaders to expel Wike for alleged anti-party activities have proven unsuccessful.

As of now, the details of the closed-door meeting between Wike and Ganduje remain undisclosed by the APC. Although attempts were made to obtain a statement from the ruling party’s National Publicity Secretary, no official response has been received.

APC’s Director of Publicity, Bala Ibrahim, expressed no concerns about the visit. He emphasized Ganduje’s commitment to enhancing the party’s growth and suggested that his open-door approach promotes reconciliation and cross-carpeting, highlighting the importance of progressive politics without bitterness.

