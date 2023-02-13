This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Rumoured Marriage: I Am Not Taking A New Wife- Tinubu

The Presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu has debunked the rumour of him set to get married which has gone viral on social media, says he is not taking another wife.

He described it as a fake and groundless news.

In a statement released by Tunde Rahman, the Head of Tinubu Media Office, he said Tinubu is enjoying his marriage to his wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, blessed with wonderful children. He noted that he is not ready to take an additional wife, whether a Christian or a Muslim.

Tunde said they know the intention of those behind those peddling a new Muslim wife is not only to cause discord within the extremely peaceful family of Tinubu but also to create disaffection within the Christian community.

Their intention has failed. It will not cut a dice anywhere. He enjoined people to disregard the news as it is unfounded.

Tinubu is presently focused on his campaign ahead of the 25th February presidential election.

Senator Oluremi Tinubu id also busy traversing the breadth and length of the country canvassing support for Tinubu.

They will not be dissuaded by this news, he added.

