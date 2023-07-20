Ruling APC Governors Lament Hardship Caused By Tinubu’s Fuel Subsidy Removal

Nigerian governors elected on the platform of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) have lamented that Nigerians are suffering acute hardship orchestrated by the removal of fuel subsidy by President Bola Tinubu and their party’s government.

The chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum, Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State, who made the lamentation known after a meeting of the APC governors in Abuja on Wednesday night, announced plans by the APC governors to meet with President Tinubu-led Nigerian government to seek a quick solution to the hardship Nigerians are going through.

Governor Uzodimma admitted that although the removal of fuel subsidy would result in increased federal allocation to states, the subnational governments would ensure they support the federal government to ameliorate the pains of the masses.

It was reported that during the meeting, the governors of the ruling party emphasised their commitment to addressing the current hardships caused by the fuel price increase due to subsidy removal and reassured Nigerians that the states and local governments are actively working with the federal government to find effective solutions to ease the burden on the citizens.

Addressing newsmen after the meeting, Governor Uzodinma reportedly said, “On the upcoming FAAC, we are aware that as a result of the removal of fuel subsidy, it will increase the volume of money that will be received in our purses during the Federation Account meeting and we are working with the Federal Government to ensure that it is utilized in a manner that the citizens are happy and the economy of the country will be protected.

“The current hardship occasioned by the price increase is being addressed. The subnational governments are working with the Federal Government and on Thursday there will be a meeting of the National Economic Council to cross the “t” and dot the “i’s”.

“We understand the concerns of Nigerians regarding the removal of fuel subsidy, and we are working diligently to ensure that the impact on the people is minimised. The increase in revenue from the removal of the subsidy will be used responsibly to benefit our citizens and protect the nation’s economy.”

It was gathered that the governors would be meeting with Vice President, Kashim Shettima, at the National Economic Council meeting where they would further discuss strategies and initiatives to support Nigerians during the challenging times.

The governors assured that the welfare of Nigerians remains their top priority and that every effort would be made to ensure that the impact of the subsidy removal is managed in a way that benefits all Nigerians.

They therefore encouraged Nigerians to remain patient and assured that the palliative measures being developed in partnership with the Federal Government would soon come into effect and would alleviate the financial strains caused by the subsidy removal and foster economic stability and growth across the nation.