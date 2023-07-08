Rule of Law Must Prevail Over Gov Alia’s tyranny Against Local Govt Council, Says PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue State insists that the rule of law must be upheld over the reign of impunity and tyranny being perpetrated by Governor Hyacinth Alia against lawfully elected local government council administrations in the state.

Late yesterday, the 4 council chairmen of Guma, Katsina-Ala, Ushongo and Ado local government areas who had been detained for 4 days without trial by the Directorate of State Service (DSS) on the request of Governor Alia, regained their freedom following an order of the Federal High Court in Makurdi.

The Governor through his Chief Press Secretary had denied any knowledge of the detention of the chairmen by the DSS, yet it is on record that his Chief of Staff, Paul Biam; the Chairman of the Assets Recovery Committee for the State level, Hinga Biem and his counterpart for the Local Government level, Jude Tyo, together had visited the chairmen at the DSS headquarters in Makurdi demanding that they drop their litigations in court against government as a precondition for their release from detention.

The petition which the chairmen were invited and detained upon was also said to have emanated from the “top”, but in denying that his boss was not aware of their detention, the Chief Press Secretary, perhaps, wasn’t even aware he was exposing him boss to ridicule as a state governor who isn’t in touch with the security situation under his watch to the extent the DSS could arrest 4 local government chairmen in the state and keep in detention for 4 full days without his knowledge.

PDP commends the judiciary for rising to the occasion to shackle impunity and abuse of power which is the preferred order of governance for the Benue State Governor.

The party equally commends the DSS for the promptitude with which it subjected itself under law by complying with the court order and accordingly setting the detained council chairmen free.

However, PDP calls for due vigilance on the part of the judiciary to ensure that the rule of law prevails to the later in the face-off between the duly elected council administrations on one hand, and on the other, Governor Alia who is insisting on truncating their lawfully guaranteed tenure of office.

As may be recalled, the 23 local government council chairmen in the state were elected on the platform of the PDP at the 2022 council polls to a tenure or 2 years which expires on June 28, 2024.

But since assuming office on May 29, 2023, Governor Alia has sought through unlawful means to remove the council chairmen from office prematurely to pave way for the appointment of caretaker committees through which he may patronize his loyalists.

In the favour of the council chairmen subsists to date an order of perpetual injunction given by the National Industrial Court in Makurdi restraining the state government or its agents or privies from dissolving or suspending the council administrations or doing any such thing as tampers with their mandated tenure of office.

The state government under Governor Alia has not even appealed against this judgement, but rather has shown contempt for it by taking the backdoor through the state Assembly to order their suspension from office, together with all organs of local government administration including the legislative councils for an indefinite period of time.

Never in the history of Benue State has there been witnessed such tyranny and disdain for law and due process from the highest office in the land, and this is aggravated by the governor’s demonstrated willingness to go to extreme lengths to achieve his unlawful aims.

PDP sees that release of the 4 council chairmen from detention as a victory for democracy and rule of law, and states here that the struggle will go on all the way in the law courts till justice is done to safeguard the tenure of office of the 23 local government council administrations in the state, as under the legal doctrine of ultra vires, the purported suspension order on the council chairmen is non existent as far as the law is concerned.

It is our abiding faith that the courts of law will continue to rise to the occasion by keeping the scale of justice tilted on the side of the just which in this case is the local government council administrations.

Bemgba Iortyom,

State Publicity Secretary,

PDP, Benue State.

