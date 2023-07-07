“Rufai Oseni, Stop Talking To Me Anyhow On TV And Don’t Ever Call Me A Militant Again” —Asari Dokubo

Alhaji Asari Mujahid Dokubo on his official Facebook account went Live at noon today, he talked about Rufai Oseni of Arise .

The Chief of Kalabari Kingdom said: “Rufai Oseni, stop talking to me on national television and stop calling me a militant. You know my full name – Asari Mujahid Abubakar Dokubo – never add militancy to it. Your station is not known until you start advertising.”

Alhaji Asari Mujahid Dokubo further said, “I don’t know what makes Rufai Oseni dare to speak to people. He is an ordinary broadcaster who cultivates a self-image that is beyond reality. He brags and calls anyone. I don’t know how much salary he takes to make him so arrogant.”

Finally, Alhaji Asari Mujahid Dokubo said, “Actually, I can also speak the same English as Rufai Oseni. I could also be a TV announcer like him if I wanted to. I would never call him a reporter because he was never a reporter to me.”

To watch the full video, CLICK Here (between 15th – 20th minutes).

