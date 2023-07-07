“Rufai Oseni, Stop Talking To Me Anyhow On TV And Don’t Ever Call Me A Militant Again” – Asari Dokubo Warns

In a live video Alhaji Asari Mujahid Dokubo made in the mid hours of today, he spoke about Rufai Oseni, a broadcaster for Arise .

The Kalabari kingdom’s chief said, “Rufai Oseni, stop talking to me anyhow on national television and don’t ever call me a militant again. You know my full name – Asari Mujahid Abubakar Dokubo – don’t ever add militant to it. Your television station was not known before until you started espousing several propagandas.”

Speaking further, Alhaji Asari Mujahid Dokubo said, “I don’t know what gives Rufai Oseni the audacity to talk to people anyhow. He is an ordinary television broadcaster that has built a larger than life image of himself. He boasts and calls anyone any name. I don’t know how much he receives as salary that is giving him such arrogance.”

Lastly, Alhaji Asari Mujahid Dokubo said, “the fact is that I can also speak the English Rufai Oseni is speaking. If I choose to, I can also become a television broadcaster like him. I will never call him a journalist because, to me, he was never one.”

What are your thoughts about this?

To watch the full video, CLICK Here (between 15th – 20th minutes).

Musingreports (

)