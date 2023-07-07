“Rufai Oseni, Stop Talking To Me Anyhow On TV And Don’t Ever Call Me A Militant Again” – Asari Dokubo Warns

Alhaji Asari Mujahid Dokubo discussed Rufai Oseni, an Arise presenter, in a live video he recorded in the middle of today.

“Rufai Oseni, stop talking to me on public television anyhow, and don’t ever call me a militant again,” the ruler of the Kalabari kingdom commanded. Don’t ever add the word “militant” to my complete name, Asari Mujahid Abubakar Dokubo, which you already know. Before you began promoting various propagandas, your television station was unknown.

I don’t know what gives Rufai Oseni the guts to speak to people whatsoever, Alhaji Asari Mujahid Dokubo said. He is a regular television host who has created a mythical version of himself. He brags and insults everyone. I’m unsure about his pay, which may be the cause of his brash attitude.

The fact that I can also speak the English that Rufai Oseni is speaking, Alhaji Asari Mujahid Dokubo concluded. I may follow in his footsteps and work as a television broadcaster if I so want. He was never a journalist in my eyes, thus I won’t ever refer to him as one.

To watch the full video, CLICK Here (between 15th – 20th minutes).

