Rufai Oseni, Stop Talking To Me Anyhow On TV And Don’t Ever Call Me A Militant Again – Asari Dokubo

Rufai Oseni, an Arise broadcaster, was mentioned by Alhaji Asari Mujahid Dokubo in a video he recorded and posted in his Facebook page.

“Rufai Oseni, stop talking to me on public television anyhow, and don’t ever call me a militant again,” the ruler of the Kalabari kingdom commanded. Don’t ever add the word “militant” to my complete name, Asari Mujahid Abubakar Dokubo, which you already know. Before you began promoting various propagandas, your television station was unknown.

Alhaji Asari Mujahid Dokubo continued his speech, “I’m not sure what gives Rufai Oseni the nerve to engage in conversation with others. He is a regular television host who has created a mythical version of himself. He brags and insults everyone. I’m unsure of his pay, which may be the cause of his brash attitude.

Alhaji Asari Mujahid Dokubo also added, The truth is that I am also fluent in the English that Rufai Oseni is using. Like him, I can likewise work as a television broadcaster if I so desire. Because he was never one to me, I will never refer to him as a journalist.

