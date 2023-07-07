Rufai Oseni reacts to European Union’s report about the 2023 general elections in Nigeria

Recall that the European Union which took part in observing the 2023 general elections had submitted it report to the Federal Government. In its report, they faulted the 2023 general elections stating violence, killing and vote buying as some of the factors for its criticism.

The European Union report had generated mixed reactions from the members of the public including members of the defunct All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council like Femi Fani-Kayode and Festus Keyamo who were tagged as peddlers of fake news during the election.

In the reaction of Femi Fani-Kayode, he accused the European Union of taking side, saying they are pained because their preferred candidate did not win in the election. Also Keyamo claimed that the EU report exposed a deep-seated bias about how the so-called observers went about their assignment.

Channels Television had also reported that a group of Nigerians under the aegis of Coalition of Civil Society Organisation and Political Parties for Good Governance (CCSOPPGG), stormed the European Union office in Abuja to protest against its report on the February 25, 2023 presidential election.

Reacting to these developments, Rufai Oseni who is an Arise presenter said, “When we Dey collect EU money we no talk, dem release report wahala happened.”

