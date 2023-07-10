Rufai Oseni reacts to Asari Dokubo’s claim that he was dancing when he heard Tinubu lost Lagos

Popular Arise TV anchor, Rufai Oseni has accused a former Niger Delta militant, Asari Dokubo, of joining a bandwagon of people that spread fake news. Rufai said this while reacting to a claim made by Asari that he was dancing ‘Buga’ when he heard President Bola Ahmed Tinubu lost Lagos at the last presidential election.

Speaking in a video, the Arise TV broadcaster said, “A certain Mr Asari Dokubo was speaking and he was talking about me and he said the day they heard Bola Ahmed Tinubu lost Lagos in the election, I was dancing Buga. I put it to Mr Asari Dokubo that he told a lie. And everybody, please go an fact check and verify, I’m a man of empirical fact. It is sad that Mr Asari Dokubo has joined the bandwagon of people that spread fake news.”

Speaking further, he said, “The video I did was a video I did at the start of February. And you know sometimes when I get to the office, I just like to make my colleagues laugh. So I just wanted to make my colleagues laugh and at the start of February, I was dancing and I told them to record me and I said February is the month of Buga, some people will Buga, some people will chop breakfast. The elections didn’t happen until the 25th, 26th of February, that video was shot on the 2nd.”

