Rude-Boy Reacts After Naja’atu Said Obi Is A Movement That Would Be Difficult To Win An Election

In a statement released by former member of the Presidential campaign council of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Hajia Naja’atu Mohammed, she claimed that she knows three of the candidates, but she has never sat with Obi. She noted that Obi is a movement that will be very difficult for structural reasons for him to win the election. She made mention that the Labour Party are lacking in senators and members of the House of Reps.

Reacting to this statement by Naja’atu Mohammed, popular Nigerian musician and social media influencer, Rude Boy Psquare, released a statement his twitter handle where he stated that the people are the structure.

He said, “So she said Peter obi would have been the right choice, with the movement of Obidient and support amongst the youths, but he doesn’t have the structure. Madam we are the structure”.

Below is the screenshot of the original statement released by Rude boy his twitter handle;

You can watch the video of Naja’atu Mohammed’s statement on Peter obi by clicking on the link below; https://twitter.com/OneJoblessBoy/status/1618489035722264576?t=z3FZHJcgNiuUhljAuPt-Gg&s=

What do you have to say about this?

