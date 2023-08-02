RSA 3-2 ITA: South Africa’s Victory Over Italy In FIFAWWC Justifies Why They Are African Champions

The Bayana Bayana qualified for the round of 16 after beating Italy in their last group fixture. Goals from Hidah and Kgatlana sealed a 3-2 victory for South Africa in what looked like a must-win match for them. In the other group game, Sweden defeated Argentina 2-0 to finish as group winners with nine points out of three games.

South Africa became the second African team to reach the round of 16 after beating Italy. They are the only team to have scored a goal against Sweden in Group G. Without a doubt, their victory is an indication of where their team stands on the world stage after being crowned Queen of Africa last year.

Analysis and Conclusions;

After winning the African Women’s Cup of Nations over Morocco last year, the Bayana Bayana has should resilience since then and their qualifications out of one of the toughest groups in the ongoing FIFA women’s world cup tournament justifies why they are Champions of Africa.

Following the final and at the 6th attempt, South Africa became the 3rd country after Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea to win the title and join Nigeria as the only countries to have won both the male and female AFCONs despite the loss of talisman Thembi Kgatlana to injury at that time. It has not been easy for Bayana Bayana but they have been able to live up to expectations as African Champions by beating Italy who only needed a draw to qualify ahead of them.

