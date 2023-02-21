Rotimi Amaechi Preferred Presidential Candidate Revealed

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Rotimi Amaechi preferred Presidential Candidate ahead of the Saturday poll has been revealed by Rivers PDP.

NewsOnline reports that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Campaign Council in Rivers State has claimed that ex-Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi is secretly working for its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The council also accused Amaechi of being a member of the “wicked cabal” that is making life hard for Nigerians.

The Director of Publicity and Communications, Rivers State PDP-CC, Chief Ogbonna Nwuke, made these remarks in a statement on Monday.

Nwuke challenged Amaechi to deny the allegations.

“Only recently, he (Amaechi) reconciled with members of the presidential campaign council in Rivers State as part of the carefully woven plot,” the statement read in part.

He added, “Let him deny that he’s one of those that are working with Alhaji Atiku Abubakar at this time to undermine the genuine aspiration of the people of southern Nigeria.”

