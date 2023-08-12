Ronaldo’s Brace Inspires Al Nassr To Arab Club Champions Cup Victory

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace as Al Nassr secured a comeback 2-1 win over Al Hilal in the Arab Club Champions Cup final on Saturday. Cristiano Ronaldo singlehandedly won the Arab Club Champions Cup for Al Nassr after netting a brace in the final to inspire his team to a comeback victory over Al Hilal. Al Hilal took an early second half lead and were cruising to victory when the Portuguese superstar showed up with a moment on brilliance in the final 15 minutes.

The 38-year-old latched onto Al Ghanam’s cross from the right to level the score with Al Nassr one man down following the red card to Abdulelah Alamri four minutes earlier. Al-Nassr’s journey in the Arab Cup began with a strong performance in Group C, finishing in second place.

They then defeated Morocco’s Raja Club Athletic 3-1 before clinching a 1-0 victory over Al-Shorta SC of Iraq in the semifinals. Ronaldo claimed the Golden Boot award with six goals in six games. However, Al Nassr will be concerned over their star man’s fitness after he was carted off with a painful-looking injury in the 115th minute.

