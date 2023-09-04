Ronaldo’s answer when asked if he would trade Five Champions League for One World Cup

Recently, Cristiano Ronaldo uploaded a promotional video on his social media, where he can be seen taking part in a lie detector test in partnership with Binance. Ronaldo, often considered one of the best football players ever, is famously known for sharing the ‘GOAT’ (Greatest Of All Time) title with his long-time competitor, Lionel Messi.

He has an impressive reputation for clinching five UEFA Champions League titles. One was earned during his tenure at Manchester United, and four while at Real Madrid, as reported by Transfermarkt.

Presently, the 38-year-old plays for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia. He has the prestigious title of being the leading scorer in the competition, having scored a remarkable 140 goals, as per UEFA’s data.

Despite his exceptional success in Europe’s top club competition, Ronaldo’s luck in the FIFA World Cup hasn’t been the same.

In the five tournaments that Portugal has participated in, Ronaldo has not yet been successful in winning the World Cup, unlike Messi, who recently won the World Cup with Argentina.

One of Ronaldo’s most memorable performances was in his first World Cup appearance in 2006, when the Portuguese national team made it to the semi-finals but ultimately lost to France.

During Ronaldo’s lie detector test with Binance, one interesting question was asked: If given the choice, would he be willing to trade all five of his valuable Champions League medals for just one World Cup trophy?

After taking a moment to think, Ronaldo confidently and definitively responded, saying, “No.” TCR reported that the machine detected his answer as genuine and honest.

