“Ronaldo Is Playing For Money, Not Passion” – Odion Ighalo

Odion Ighalo has aired his own opinion concerning the motive of European players coming to the Saudi Arabia to play ball. Odion Ighalo was a Nigerian forward who also played for Al Hilal. He finished as the highest goalscorer in the Saudi Pro League with 24 goals to his name. However, he was promoted to leave the club during this transfer window because the club thought they would sign Lionel Messi, and wanted to make way for him. But the Argentine snubbed them to join American based club, Inter Miami. Now, Odion Ighalo doesn’t have a club he plays for and is obviously ready for incoming offers.

He aired his own opinion concerning European players who were signing for Saudi clubs. According to him, they weren’t playing for passion, rather for the money that they will earn. He used Cristiano Ronaldo to cite an example. According to him, “Look at those that are going to Saudi Arabia, big players. Ronaldo, is it passion he is still playing for? Ronaldo has made hundred times what I’ve had in my life, he still went to Saudi Arabia. So you want to tell me it’s passion? It’s for money, bro”.

