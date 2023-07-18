Ronaldo Have Brought His Ego Into Play By Claiming He Aided Top Players’ Move To The Saudi League

Presently, Saudi Pro League have gotten some of Europe’s finest players in the transfer window this summer. The likes of Kalidou Koulibaly, Ruben Neves, Mateo Brozovic, Karim Benzema, Ngolo Kante, and many other European stars have all completed their moves to the Saudi Pro League ahead of the upcoming season campaign.

Well, in a recent interview, Cristiano Ronaldo had with the Portuguese Journalists yesterday, the Former Man UTD and Real Madrid star claimed his move to the Saudi Pro League opened doors for other top players to come into the competition.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Cristiano Ronaldo said: ” The Saudi League is better than the MLS. I am 100% sure I won’t return to any European club. I opened the way to the Saudi League and now all the players are coming here”.

This statement of his clearly shows he is giving himself credit for the recent movements of European stars to the Saudi League this summer.

Well, In my opinion, Cristiano Ronaldo might have brought his ego into play by claiming brought top players to the Saudi League. We are well aware that Saudi Arabian Teams have taken it upon themselves to offer mouth-washing deals to players that can hardly be rejected. The huge amount of money being offered to these players is definitely the main reason why they decided to move to the Saudi League and not because of Cristiano Ronaldo’s presence in the competition. If teams from the Saudi Pro League couldn’t offer these mouth-washing deals, I doubt if any European star will move over there all because of Cristiano Ronaldo’s presence in the competition. The Portuguese International has shown his egoistic personality once again by making this statement.

