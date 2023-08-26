NEWS

Ronaldo Forms a Formidable Partnership With Mane As Both Combine To Score Five Past Al Fateh

Since Sadio Mane joined former Manchester United player Ronaldo at Al Nassr, the two top players have formed a formidable partnership, which helped the club win a trophy some weeks ago.

The partnership of the Portuguese and the Senegalese has not stopped working for the club, as both players once again combined to devastating effect to defeat Al Fateh in the Saudi Pro League.

The former Liverpool winger scored twice in the match, and Ronaldo scored a fantastic hat trick in the match.

Given the performances that we have seen from these two superstars, it will be very difficult to stop them on a day when they are in very good form.

Today’s game is not the first time that the two players will be helping their team win games on the basis of their abilities and prowess. It will be interesting to see whether both players can continue their good run together.

