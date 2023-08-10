Role Of A Football Captain and best-ever Skippers of the game

The sole official obligations of a team captain are to oversee the coin toss at the start of the game directing the teams’ attacking directions and prior to a penalty shootout according to Bleacher report. However, the role of a captain extends far beyond these ceremonial duties. In soccer the captain is meant to serve as the leader of the team acting as a bridge between their teammates the coach and the referee. The team captain is a respected and experienced member of the team who represents the team’s interests and possesses qualities such as maturity level-headedness and initiative regardless of physical superiority.

1. Steven Gerrard

The former Liverpool midfielder is remembered as an exceptional captain known for his skills talents and ability to turn the tide of a match in his team’s favor. His crucial role in the 2005 Champions League final against AC Milan and the 2006 FA Cup final against West Ham showcased his ability to rescue Liverpool from challenging situations. With his goal in the Istanbul victory, Gerrard inspired the Reds to overturn a 3-0 halftime deficit and secure a historical triumph.

2. Carles Puyol

The ex-Barcelona defender was a one-club man captaining one of the most successful Camp Nou sides. Over his 10-year captaincy he led a team of homegrown players to win three La Liga titles and three Champions League trophies under the guidance of coach Pep Guardiola. Their achievements were unparalleled making them one of the most successful and awe-inspiring sides in Barcelona’s illustrious history.

3. Diego Maradona

In the realm of exceptional captains who set the bar high through their performance, Diego Maradona stands out. The renowned football icon showcased his exceptional skills throughout every minute of the 1986 World Cup netting five goals and providing five assists, contributing significantly to Argentina’s triumph as the tournament victors.

