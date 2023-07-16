Roasting Emefiele but They’re shielding & toasting champagne with his Godfather and accomplice – Shehu Sani

Former Kaduna Lawmaker, Shehu Sani, who represented Kaduna central in the federal house of Assembly in Abuja, has responded to the situation concerning the former Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele.

It should be noted that Emefiele was initially dismissed by the president before being apprehended and detained by the Department of State Service (DSS). Ever since his arrest, Emefiele has remained in custody under the watch of the security agency, prompting widespread discussions and debates.

In a statement posted on his verified Twitter page last Saturday, Shehu Sani expressed his views on the matter. He remarked that while Emefiele faces punishment and incarceration, those who collaborated with him seem to be escaping scrutiny and enjoying the fruits of their actions. Sani believes that Emefiele is being held accountable for his actions while his accomplices, who played significant roles in the same affair, are being shielded and even celebrating with champagne.

According to his tweet: “Roasting Mr Godwin and shielding and toasting champagne with his Godfathers, accomplices, beneficiaries and collaborators.” he wrote.

Chibabyval (

)