RMD VS GET: How Real Madrid Could Lineup With Kepa, Bellingham, Camavinga And Rodrygo

Real Madrid is looking forward to achieving their fourth consecutive win in the first four games of the 2023-24 La Liga season, when they host Getafe at their newly revamped Bernabeu stadium this Saturday.,

This season, Los Blancos have triumphed over Athletic Bilbao, Almeria and Celta Vigo, amassing a total of nine points that put them at the top of the league. Meanwhile, Getafe sits 11th in the standings, having attained four points from their first three games this season.

Real Madrid had to play their first three games of the 2023-24 La Liga season away due to ongoing renovations at their Bernabeu Stadium. Now, with the refurbishments advanced enough, the stadium can start hosting games again.

By kicking off their season with a 2-0 win over Athletic, followed by a 3-1 victory against Almeria, and then securing a 1-0 triumph over Celta last Friday, Los Blancos managed to maintain a perfect record. Carlo Ancelotti’s team managed to make it three out of three.

Jude Bellingham has been the standout player with four goals in his first three games for Real Madrid. However, the club has also dealt with injuries to crucial players early this season.

Last season, Real Madrid lagged 10 points behind the champions, Barcelona, in the Spanish top league. Although it’s hard to foresee a repeat of that this season, Atletico Madrid is also expected to provide robust competition for the title in the 2023-24 season.

Real Madrid’s injury problems escalated during their match against Celta when Vinicius Junior had to exit the game early. His muscle injury could potentially sideline him for a month.

Eder Militao and Thibaut Courtois are also expected to be out for a while due to severe knee injuries, while Arda Guler is likewise recovering from knee surgery.

However, Real Madrid might receive some good news for this match. Both Ferland Mendy and Dani Ceballos are nearing the end of their recovery periods and may soon return to the field.

Despite Luka Modric and Toni Kroos being ready to start, there might be only one change from the team that began the match against Celta. Joselu is predicted to replace the injured Vinicius.

