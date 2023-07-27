Manchester United football club suffered another defeat in their preseason game on Thursday morning, as they lost 2-0 against Real Madrid football club of Spain.

Erik ten Hag led Manchester United football club were defeated by Wrexham football club on Wednesday morning, and they also lost their game against Real Madrid football club on Thursday.

The Red Devils have previously won three matches in the preseason, but they have now lost two consecutive matches within two days.

Both teams head coaches started their best players with the hope of getting the victory, but the match eventually ended in favour of Real Madrid football club.

England national team star Jude Bellingham broke the deadlock for Real Madrid football club in the 6th minute after receiving an assist from Antonio Rudiger to end the first half 1-0.

Substitute Spain national team star Joselu doubled the lead for Real Madrid football club in the 89th minute to end the match 2-0.

Here are the three Worst players in Manchester United football club’s 2-0 defeat against Real Madrid football club in the preseason friendly match;

Andre Onana

The former Ajax Amsterdam football club star was given a starting role by coach Erik ten Hag against Real Madrid football club, but he was unable to impress, as he conceded two goals in the game.

Mason Mount

The England international has been struggling to adapt since joining Manchester United football club from Chelsea football club this summer transfer window, and he was not impressive again on Thursday morning before he was substituted in the second half.

Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford led Manchester United football club’s attack against Real Madrid football club and he missed many goal scoring chances in the game.

Photo Credit: Twitter.

