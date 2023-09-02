RMA vs GET: Real Madrid’s Strongest XI RMA vs GET: Real Madrid’s Strongest XI Featuring Bellingham And Rodrygo That Could Face Getafe.

The Los Blancos will be in action this afternoon when they face Getafe in a crunch encounter between both clubs.

The recent performances of Real Madrid shows why they may get a good result against Getafe.

In their last six matches in all competitions, The Madrid based club recorded four wins, one draw and one loss. The Los Blancos scored six goals while they also conceded one goal to their opposition.

In the last meeting between both clubs, The Spanish giants Real Madrid got a 1 – 0 win over Getafe at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

The Italian and Real Madrid gaffer Carlo Ancelotti would be hoping to avoid a shock defeat in order to solidify their top spot on the log standings.

The Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti is also expected to name a strong line up for their crucial league encounter against Getafe.

Goalkeeper;

The Spanish and Real Madrid goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga is set to retain his place in the starting lineup when they face Getafe.

Center Backs;

The duo of Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba are expected to retain their places in the center-back position.

Full backs;

The Spanish defender Fran Garcia is set to start in the left-back position while Dani Carvajal is expected to operate as right-back.

Midfielders;

The Real Madrid tactician is set to retain Aurelian Tchouameni in the defensive-midfield position.

The German midfielder Toni Kroos is expected to return back to the starting lineup and will be paired alongside Federico Valverde in the central-midfield position.

Attacking Midfielder;

The England midfielder Jude Bellingham is set to operate as the lone attacking midfielder for their away encounter against Getafe.

Center Forwards;

The Real Madrid superstars which include Rodrygo and Joeslu are expected to lead the line when they face Getafe.

Let’s take a look at some possible lineups that could defeat Getafe;

